BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 21,166,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

