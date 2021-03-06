Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Kenneth McCall Buys 8,925 Shares

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider Kenneth McCall bought 8,925 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.24 ($7.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,392.00 ($65,280.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.22.

Get Brambles alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.97%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.