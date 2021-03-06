Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

