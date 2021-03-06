Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

