Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

