Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.