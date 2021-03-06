Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,415 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

