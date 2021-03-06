Brian S. Brickhouse Sells 22,758 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

