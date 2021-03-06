Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE BRE opened at C$15.87 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$6.31 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.51 million and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.24.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

