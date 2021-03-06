Brighton Jones LLC Buys 269 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

