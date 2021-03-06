Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,307.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,978.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

