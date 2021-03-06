Brighton Jones LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.