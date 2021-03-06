Brighton Jones LLC Invests $587,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.13% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $476.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

