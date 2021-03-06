Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

