British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,458.36 ($45.18).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,614.50 ($34.16) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,668.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,682.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

