Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of BWEN opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.