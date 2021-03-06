Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,950%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.