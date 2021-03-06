Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,950%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.