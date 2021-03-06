Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce $816.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,489,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.64. 334,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

