Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $830.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $821.13 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 2,218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,986. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

