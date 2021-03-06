Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report sales of $178.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $642.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.12. 177,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

