Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post sales of $468.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.36 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.