Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,099. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.