Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $134.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.10 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $537.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $543.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $540.15 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

