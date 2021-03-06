Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.84. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 633.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,187. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

