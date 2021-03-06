Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.22 Million

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $153.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.97 million to $156.70 million. FB Financial posted sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $592.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $622.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $606.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock worth $274,050. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $134,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 199,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,055. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $46.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

