Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.81) and the lowest is ($2.13). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 865%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 167,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

