Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $15.00

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

