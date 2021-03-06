Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$5.45

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.15. The stock has a market cap of C$757.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.72.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.