Brokerages Set Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) PT at $14.72

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:STAY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

