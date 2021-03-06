Brokerages Set Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $25.52. 688,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

