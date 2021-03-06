Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $186.67

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

