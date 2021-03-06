Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price at $75.50

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $49.25. 417,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,776. ON24 has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.