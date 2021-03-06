Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $22.75

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

ROOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Root stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Root has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

