Brokerages Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Price Target at $26.50

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SALT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,771. The firm has a market cap of $238.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

