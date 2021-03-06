Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $19.67

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 133,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,390. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.