Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $29.74

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

