Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target at $2.67

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. 3,196,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.09.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

