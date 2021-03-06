Brokers Set Expectations for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.08 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

