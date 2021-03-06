Brokers Set Expectations for Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

