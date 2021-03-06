Brokers Set Expectations for Li Auto Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Li Auto in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

