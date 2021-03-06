Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

