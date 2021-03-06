Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP.UN stock opened at C$49.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -93.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$29.16 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.