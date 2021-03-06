Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $75,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $93.10 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

