Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.63.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.04. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $296.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

