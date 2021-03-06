Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 10,033 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 697,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,540. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.

