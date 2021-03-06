Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 1,480 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JKI traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.84. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.59. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.97.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.