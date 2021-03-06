Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 426.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 3,828,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

