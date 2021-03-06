Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,447,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. 34,211,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

