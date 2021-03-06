C Coleman Edmunds Sells 6,540 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90.

AutoNation stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 600.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

