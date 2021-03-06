CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,244,064 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $51,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.68, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

